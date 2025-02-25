iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Weinberger Asset Management Inc

Weinberger Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

