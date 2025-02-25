iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 282,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 96,468 shares.The stock last traded at $53.82 and had previously closed at $53.55.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

