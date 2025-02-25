Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 301963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $630.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,190 shares of company stock worth $92,961. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

