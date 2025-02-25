Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.83 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.500-24.000 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 22.500-24.000 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $139.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,889. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $140.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

