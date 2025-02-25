Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.500-24.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.500-24.000 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,912. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $140.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.83 by ($0.13). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

