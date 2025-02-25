Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 62189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The firm has a market cap of C$112.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22.

About Journey Energy

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.