Kang Sun Sells 34,353 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $107,524.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,603.73. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

Amprius Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $295.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 443,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 338,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

