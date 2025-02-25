Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16,555.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 69,035 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $101,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,725.60. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,815. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day moving average is $160.60. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.