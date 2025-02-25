Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.22.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,725.60. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $5,513,815. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

