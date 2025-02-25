Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading 60% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) was up 60% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 106,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 109,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Kincora Copper Company Profile

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

