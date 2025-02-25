Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.17. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 82,183 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
