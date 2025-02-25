Longbow Finance SA Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.05, for a total value of $2,356,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,432.20. This represents a 27.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $13,358,909 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $926.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,050.62 and its 200 day moving average is $980.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

