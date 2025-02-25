Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Macquarie from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.07. 35,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,909. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.12.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
