Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Macquarie from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Macquarie's target price indicates a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock's previous close.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.07. 35,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,909. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.12.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $9,641,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

