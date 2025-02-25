Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Acquires A$96,535.00 in Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Formica purchased 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.98 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,535.00 ($61,098.10).

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.