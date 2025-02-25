Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 117,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,752 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

