Mark Reinstra Sells 16,432 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 16,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,008,760.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,095.86. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 11th, Mark Reinstra sold 19,525 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,287,478.50.
  • On Wednesday, January 22nd, Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,581,360.00.
  • On Thursday, January 16th, Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00.

RBLX stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.09. 8,734,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,760. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,449,000 after acquiring an additional 462,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after buying an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,482,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Macquarie raised their price target on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

