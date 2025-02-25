Marqeta (MQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 1.52. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

