Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.31), with a volume of 8285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.31).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.62. The company has a market capitalization of £59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

