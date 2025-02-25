Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Uber Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Uber Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,495,000. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.