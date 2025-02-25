Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,425,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,204,451,000 after purchasing an additional 251,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after purchasing an additional 583,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,716,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.