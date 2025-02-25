Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.49, Zacks reports.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

NERV opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NERV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

