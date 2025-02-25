MoneyLion Posts Record 2024 Revenue, Reports Strong Q4 Performance and Announces Acquisition Agreement

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, reporting record revenue and significant improvements in profitability and operational metrics. The earnings release, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025, details strong growth trends and marks the company’s best performance to date.

Get alerts:

For fiscal 2024, MoneyLion recorded net revenue of $545.9 million, reflecting a 29% increase over the prior year. The company also reported a net income of $9.1 million for the full year, a turnaround from a net loss of $45.2 million in 2023. Fourth quarter revenue reached $158.6 million—a 40% increase compared with the same period in 2023—with net income improving to $1.7 million from a prior period loss of $4.2 million.

Financial performance was further bolstered by record Adjusted EBITDA, which rose 55% to $25.6 million in the fourth quarter and surged 98% to $92 million for the full year. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded substantially, with full-year margins improving to 16.8% compared with 11.0% in 2023.

MoneyLion also highlighted key operational achievements. The company’s customer base grew 46% year-over-year to 20.4 million, while the total number of products increased 48% to 34.1 million. Additionally, total originations saw healthy growth, climbing 32% to $853 million in the fourth quarter and 38% to $3.1 billion for the full year.

In a strategic move, MoneyLion announced on December 10, 2024 that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader in digital consumer brands. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of Gen Digital’s fiscal year 2026, subject to customary conditions. As a result of the upcoming transaction, the company indicated that it will not host its customary earnings conference call or provide guidance concurrent with the press release.

MoneyLion’s strong financial performance in 2024, underscored by significant revenue growth and improved margins, reflects the company’s strategic execution within its digital consumer finance ecosystem. The combination of record financial results, broad customer and product expansion, and the pending acquisition by Gen Digital positions the company for continued growth and transformation in the evolving financial technology sector.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read MoneyLion’s 8K filing here.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories