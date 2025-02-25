MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average of $137.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

