Morningstar (MORN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Morningstar to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $580.81 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $321.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $281.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.93.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,974.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,142,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This trade represents a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

