Morningstar (MORN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Morningstar to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $580.81 million for the quarter.
Morningstar Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $321.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $281.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.93.
Morningstar Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
