Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 902244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.04.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
