Network-1 Technologies, Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. announced on February 19, 2025, that its Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per common share. The dividend is in line with the company’s established dividend policy and will be payable on March 28, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025.

The filing, submitted as an 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, includes Exhibit 99.1— a press release dated February 19, 2025— which provides additional details regarding the dividend declaration. The announcement was subsequently signed on behalf of the company on February 24, 2025, by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Corey M. Horowitz.

This development comes as part of Network-1 Technologies’ ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders. Further details may be found in the company’s official communications accompanying the SEC filing.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

