NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 23,771,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 45,589,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NIO by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,723 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 8.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
