NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 23,771,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 45,589,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NIO by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,723 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 8.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.