NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 54,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 79,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

NuCana Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by $1.21. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuCana plc will post -13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NuCana

About NuCana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

