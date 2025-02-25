NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.75. 4,429,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,951,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.
NuScale Power Stock Down 6.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
See Also
