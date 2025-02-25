NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.75. 4,429,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,951,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

NuScale Power Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NuScale Power by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

