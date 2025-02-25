Oil Stocks Worth Watching – February 25th

GE Vernova, ServiceNow, Constellation Energy, Exxon Mobil, and Procter & Gamble are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares issued by companies that are involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and related products. These stocks are traded on public exchanges and tend to be influenced by factors such as crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.05. 3,686,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,144. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.17. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $12.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $915.49. 965,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,722. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,050.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $980.72. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.98. 2,915,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,715. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.69. 5,033,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,672,756. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.05 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $475.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $172.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,705. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Read More