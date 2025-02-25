Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 958,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 260,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

