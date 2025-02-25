On the Beach Group’s (OTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

On the Beach Group Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:OTB traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 239.50 ($3.02). 2,130,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,805. The company has a market capitalization of £388.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 127.75 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 265.50 ($3.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.97.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that On the Beach Group will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About On the Beach Group

In related news, insider Shaun Morton purchased 12,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £25,107.17 ($31,684.97). Also, insider Simon Cooper purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840,000 ($8,632,004.04). Insiders own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

We were one of the first online travel agents in the UK to offer complete financial protection, meaning every flight-inclusive package holiday we sell is ATOL-protected, giving our customers confidence and peace of mind.

