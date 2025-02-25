Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $475.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

