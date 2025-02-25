Paramount Global (PARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

