Payoneer Global Expands Board, Appoints New Director Barak Eilam

Payoneer Global Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors, increasing its membership from nine to ten, following a board resolution approved on February 19, 2025. The appointment of Barak Eilam as a Class I director marks a significant addition to the board, with his term set to expire at the company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
Under the new arrangement, Mr. Eilam will also enter into the company’s standard indemnification agreement and receive an equity grant in the form of restricted stock units. These units will convert into shares of common stock and are scheduled to vest at the 2025 Annual Meeting in accordance with the terms outlined in the company’s recently adopted Amended and Restated Non-Employee Director Compensation Plan.
Payoneer CEO John Caplan expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, emphasizing that Mr. Eilam’s proven leadership will provide the board with valuable insights as the company continues to drive its global growth strategy. The board’s decision to amend the company’s bylaws—effective immediately on February 19, 2025—to allow for a board consisting of not more than 10 directors, underscores Payoneer’s commitment to strengthening its governance structure.
The company’s recent changes in corporate governance and strategic board appointments are expected to bolster its efforts to enhance shareholder value and support its mission of enabling businesses to transact and grow globally. Forward-looking statements regarding these initiatives are subject to risks and uncertainties, as noted in the accompanying press release.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Payoneer Global’s 8K filing here.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
