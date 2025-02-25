Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWOD traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $223.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

