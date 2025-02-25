PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.54. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 40.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

