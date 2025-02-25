Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25, Zacks reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $93.04. 88,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

