Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25, Zacks reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.
Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance
PNW traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $93.04. 88,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42.
Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on PNW
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle West Capital
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- February’s Top 3 Stock Upgrades: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Safe-Haven Stocks Shielded From Import Tariffs
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Nebius Group: A Strategic Entry Point for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.