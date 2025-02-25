Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.870-2.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.87-2.90 EPS.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

