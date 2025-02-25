Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,552,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.