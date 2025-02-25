Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Sells 70 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises approximately 2.7% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Clorox Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

