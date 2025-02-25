Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRBGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Probe Gold from C$3.35 to C$2.35 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Probe Gold

Probe Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$228.67 million and a PE ratio of -16.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 16.90.

Probe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.