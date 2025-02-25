Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Probe Gold from C$3.35 to C$2.35 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$228.67 million and a PE ratio of -16.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 16.90.

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

