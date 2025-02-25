QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,476 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.81.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

