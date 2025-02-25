Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.220-4.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.71%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.