Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ralph Lauren (RL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) recently:

2/21/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $342.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Ralph Lauren is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $332.00 to $348.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/4/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $258.00 to $268.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/27/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2025 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2024 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.9 %

RL stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.17. 884,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,841. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Ralph Lauren Co alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $94,831,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,841,000 after purchasing an additional 289,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,946,000 after buying an additional 205,121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 137,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 671.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after buying an additional 118,569 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.