Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

RVNC opened at $3.65 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

