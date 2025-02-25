Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Revolve Group Stock Down 4.0 %

RVLV stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,018. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $2,072,140.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,210. This trade represents a 48.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,778 shares of company stock valued at $22,364,908. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

