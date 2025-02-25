RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as €14.00 ($14.58) and last traded at €14.00 ($14.58). 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.10 ($14.69).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $930.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.04.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.