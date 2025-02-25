RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36, Zacks reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.660 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,672. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.68. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

