Root (ROOT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share and revenue of $287.79 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Root Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Root stock opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Root has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Root from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Root from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

